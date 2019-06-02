IAS officer's tweet on Mahatma sparks row, Oppn seeks her

-
ALSO READ
TN outfit moves HC for conducting anti-Godse meeting
After 'Godse is Patriot' row, Cong changes Twitter, FB profile image to Mahatma Gandhi
Hindu Mahasabha workers celebrate Godse's birth anniversary
NCP demands immediate suspension of IAS officer for her remark on Mahatma Gandhi
Now, Hindu Mahasabha celebrates Godse's birthday
-
Opposition Congress and NCP have demanded suspension of an IAS officer for her controversial tweet in which she has called for removal of Mahatma Gandhi's statues and "thanked" his assassin Nathuram Godse.
In the tweet, which has since been deleted, BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nidhi Choudhari had called for removal of Mahatma Gandhi's statues from across the world and his images from the Indian currency notes. She also "thanked" Godse.
After a row erupted, the officer clarified that the tweet was "sarcastic" and that it was "misinterpreted".
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad have separately demanded suspension of the IAS officer.
"The tweet is condemnable. It only shows her low thinking. The need of the hour is to stop such a thought," the former chief minister said Sunday.
Chavan said the state government should make its stand clear on the issue, which would be seen into what action it takes against the officer.
"The government should show whether it is with Gandhi's ideology or that of Godse," he said.
On Saturday, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad demanded suspension of Choudhari for posting the "derogatory" tweet and "glorifying" Godse.
"She glorified Godse by posting a derogatory tweet about Gandhiji. This shouldn't be tolerated," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU