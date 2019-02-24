JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Not about the holy dip: 7-year-old hopes to find feet at 'Made in Kumbh' surgical camp
Business Standard

Elderly man 'cheated' by kin over property sale ends life

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 75-year old man allegedly committed suicide depressed over being 'cheated' by his relatives who registred a property he sold for Rs 6.10 lkah for Rs 29.30 lakh ten years later in 2010, resulting in the I-T department issuing him a notice, police said Sunday.

The retired private sector employee hanged himself in his house here Saturday, they said.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him, the elderly man accused his relatives of having cheated him, Malkajgiri Police Station Sub-Inspector K Sanjeeva Reddy said.

According to police, the man had sold his house at Musheerabad here to his relatives for Rs 6.10 lakh, but the latter got the registration done in 2010 for a value of Rs 29.30 lakh.

The IT department had recently issued him a notice seeking clarifications over the sale transaction, the SI said.

Later, he had called up his relatives but they did not respond. As a result, he went into depression and resorted to the extreme step, he said.

A case had been registered against his relatives under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements