Customs Superintendent at airport arrested

A Customs Superintendent at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was arrested here Friday for allegedly helping gold smugglers early this month.
Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested Radhakrishnan, suspecting that he had prior knowledge of an attempt by two people from Oman to smuggle in gold.
The two, who arrived here from Oman earlier this month, were nabbed for an attempt to smuggle in 25 kg gold worth over Rs eight crore.
"The arrested official was on duty on the day the smuggling attempt happened. It is suspected that he had prior knowledge about the attempt," a top DRI official told PTI.
Radhakrishnan was produced before the special court for trying economic offences in Ernakulam and remanded to judicial custody.
The DRI officials are on the look out for an advocate, who is suspected to be part of the gang.
Since the lawyer is absconding, the officials are questioning his wife.
