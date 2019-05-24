Customs Superintendent at airport arrested

A at International Airport was arrested here Friday for allegedly helping gold smugglers early this month.

Officials of the Directorate of arrested Radhakrishnan, suspecting that he had prior knowledge of an attempt by two people from to smuggle in gold.

The two, who arrived here from earlier this month, were nabbed for an attempt to smuggle in 25 kg gold worth over Rs eight crore.

"The arrested was on duty on the day the smuggling attempt happened. It is suspected that he had prior knowledge about the attempt," a top DRI told

was produced before the special court for trying economic offences in Ernakulam and remanded to judicial custody.

The DRI officials are on the look out for an advocate, who is suspected to be part of the gang.

Since the is absconding, the officials are questioning his wife.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)