DRDO test fires guided bomb from Sukhoi combat jet

The and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test fired an indigenously-developed 500 kg class guided bomb from a combat jet at in

The defence ministry said the guided bomb achieved the desired range and hit the target with high precision.

"The DRDO successfully flight tested a 500 kg class Inertial Guided Bomb today from Aircraft from the test range in Rajasthan," it said.

The ministry said all the mission objectives have been met during the test firing of the bomb, adding it is capable of carrying different warheads.

The test firing of the guided bomb came two days after the successfully test fired the aerial version of the supersonic cruise missile from a jet at the

The 2.5 tonne air-to-surface missile has a range of around 300 km, and it will significantly enhance the IAF's combat capability.

The cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

