Rejecting an cyber expert's claim that the 2014 was rigged, the BJP Monday described this explosive allegation as a "hacking horror show organised" by the Congress, and said the opposition party has begun looking for an excuse for its likely defeat in the next polls.

In a sharp attack on the Congress, Mukhtar Abbas said its Kapil Sibal's presence at the press conference in was not a coincidence. alleged that top leaders, including its and his mother Sonia Gandhi, would have sent Sibal as their "postman".

"Electronic Voting Machines cannot be hacked. What is clear is that anti- forces have hacked into the mind of What we have seen is a hacking horror show organised by the ahead of its defeat in polls. It is looking for an excuse for its impending loss," the BJP told reporters.

He said these allegations were part of an exercise to "defame" and people will never accept such attempts.

The cyber expert, Syed Suja, claimed that the 2014 was "rigged" through the EVMs, which, he said, can be hacked.

He addressed a press conference in via He was presented at a press conference organised by the (Europe).

The and political parties were invited to be at the press meet but only Congress Sibal attended the event, Suja added.

To a question about the IJA organising it and not any political party, said the Congress has "many freelancers" and they have presence even in

Naqvi said opposition leaders' attempts to discredit EVMs failed in India and they are now trying to do so abroad as there are forces there that want to defame the country and its election process.

He made a strong defence of EVMs, saying the Congress recently won polls in three states and other opposition parties have come to power in states like and

The Congress-led UPA was in power for 10 years, he said, noting that all these polls were held through EVMs.

Indian elections are so credible that representatives of foreign countries come here to study the polling process and praise it, Naqvi said.

The parties questioning EVMs have never been able to present any evidence before the to back their claims, he said.

He also rejected as a "lie" Suja's allegation that was "killed" because he was aware of EVM hacking in 2014

Munde died in a road accident in weeks after the BJP won the 2014 election.

