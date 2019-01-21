Gadkari to inaugurate bridge over Raavi in J&K Tuesday

Tuesday will inaugurate a 1,210-meter long bridge over in & Kashmir, the government said.

The bridge will reduce the distance between and Pathankot to 8.6 km from 45 km. It has been built at a cost of Rs 159 crore.

Road Transport & Gadkari will dedicate to the nation a 1,210-meter span-bridge over the in and Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement Monday.

"This bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 158.84 crore to improve inter-state connectivity. This project will benefit over 2,20,000 people living on the two sides - in Jammu, and Pathankot in This will reduce the distance between the two cities from 45 kms to 8.6 kms, which will save on both time and fuel cost," the statement said.

The network in and has seen an increase of 969 kms in the last four years.

The total length of NHs in the state was 1,695 kms in 2014, which has gone up to 2,664 kms in 2018.

"Number of NHs has also gone up from seven to 14 in the meantime. New NHs of 969 kms were announced during the period. In addition, four State roads of 400 kms have also been approved," the statement said.

Under the Prime Minister's special development package (PMDP) for J&K, the ministry is executing 16 projects worth Rs 45,107 crore through NHAI, NHIDCL, state PWD and BRO.

"Of these, works worth Rs 30,000 crore have already started. NHAI is executing eight projects worth Rs 14,987 crore, NHIDCL/BRO - six projects costing Rs 24,120 crore, and PWD - two projects for Rs 6,000 crore," the ministry said.

Two major road corridors are also being built in J&K- Jammu- and Srinagar-Leh.

"The road under the first (Jammu-Srinagar) is the largest highway tunnel in the country. It has resulted in reducing the between Jammu and by two and a half hours, while the distance between the two has come down by 30 kms. The tunnel is benefitting by way of making travel possible throughout the year and saving of up to Rs 27 lakh worth fuel on the route," it said.

The for connecting with Leh will be Asia's longest 14.2 km long two-lane tunnel, which will prove to be a milestone all weather road in the forward region, the statement added.

