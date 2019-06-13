Cyclone Vayu changes course, unlikely to make landfall in Gujarat: IMD

Cyclone Vayu has changed its course and it is unlikely to hit the coast, the (IMD) said Thursday.

"It (Cyclone Vayu) may not make landfall. It will only skirt the coast. It has made a small deviation. But, its effect will be there with strong winds and heavy rain," at the M Rajeevan told

IMD said the cyclone will remain in the sea and move parallel to the coast.

"It has taken a slight westward movement. It will go parallel to the coast," Pradhan said.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed between 135 and 145 kmph, gusting to 160 kmph from June 13 afternoon," the said in its 8:30 am bulletin.

