Let's tree again: Macron offers Trump replacement 'friendship' oak

French will send a replacement oak tree to US after the original was dug up from the garden and died.

The French leader offered the young oak to Trump during a state visit to in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.

It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern where 2,000 US Marines died during World War I.

But after the cameras left, the young oak was dug up and placed in quarantine -- where it died soon after, with many seeing it as symbol of US- ties, which have since frayed over issues ranging from to trade.

"The poor thing did not survive," said Tuesday, when he also asked reporters not to "look for meaning where there is none".

"I will send another."



The two leaders recently marked the 75th together, with -- who has been an of Trump's nationalism and isolationist tendencies -- using the occasion to send a message to his American visitor.

" is never as big as when it is fighting for the freedom of others," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)