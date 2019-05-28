d'labs Introduces Data Science Course in Partnership With B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology

/ -- The biggest challenge of modern times is to analyze the massive sets of data generated on regular basis and to apply it for business strategy and decisions. This is where data science plays a big role. regarded jobs in Data Science to be one of the best jobs in 2018 for the third year in a row. Given these facts, there is a need to create a ready pool of talent of Data Scientists. The growing demand for data science professionals across industries, big and small, is being challenged by a shortage of qualified candidates. By 2020, globally there would be a demand for 2.7mn data scientists and is tipped to become one of the top three markets by then. d'labs, an initiative of Pathfinder Global, aims to bridge the gap between the demand and supply, by offering 'applied data science' courses to students and as part of their regular curriculum to enable them to be industry-ready. The organization has created a four level credit based program in association with Crescent Institute of Science & Technology.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893481/dlabs_Pathfinder_Logo.jpg )



The program was announced on 27th May 2019 with the signing of the MOU between d'labs and Crescent Institute of Science & Technology. This course has four levels and covers all aspects of Data Science. The uniqueness of this program is that it would enable students from various disciplines to equip themselves with industry relevant training and offer them an opportunity to implement these learnings.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sadique Ahmed, and Founder, (parent company of d'labs) said, "With the impending boom in Data Science, through this program, we want to give an opportunity to students and young professionals to be prepared for it. The uniqueness of this program lies in creating a ready pool of talent to deploy immediately to meet business needs. We intend to take our partnership with the institute further in the coming years with the introduction of many such programs."



Dr. A. Azad, of Crescent Institute of Science & Technology said, "Our institute has been renowned for offering the best students to the industry for decades. With this partnership, we want to ensure that we offer programs that meet the need of the industry and also offer employment opportunities for our students. In d'labs we found the partner who knows the industry needs. We look forward to collaborating in the future too."AboutPathfinder Global is a 25-year-old innovative solutions provider enabling the digital transformation of Retail, Shopping Centres, and International Airports globally. A niche segment leader, our clients include 100+ shopping centres and 18 airports, with a >70% market leadership in the shopping centres in We have integrated over 10,000 retail outlets, and are servicing more than 1500 retail brands, seamlessly automating the data in real-time for reporting and intelligence.

About Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology



Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, not-for-profit educational institution, was established to provide holistic to students that help them to transform into global citizens and aspires to make a difference in the lives of students through quality The institution is built on the philosophy of empowering the youth through higher education, thus enabling them to attain their goals for the benefit of their own and at large, the society. The college aims at providing the right platform to the students for promoting innovation, leadership and professionalism.

A gamut of disciplines is offered to the students to choose from to give wings to their dream career. The academic ambience is maintained through excellent infrastructure facilities and competent faculty members -a combination of full-time faculty members, affiliate faculty from reputed foreign institutions and expert members from industry.

Mr. Sadique Ahmed, CEO,



Mr. has been an Entrepreneur, Mentor, and a domain Leader in retail technology solutions, continuously innovating and offering solutions that transform businesses. He started the company providing to small and medium businesses then reinvented itself to provide enterprise solutions to large businesses and now overseeing the transformation of 'Pathfinder' from a technology platform to a knowledge platform with an experienced team of veteran subject matter experts supported by a large Data Science team, the combination that is adding tremendous value to clients globally.

Dr. A. Azad, Registrar, Rahman Crescent institute of Science and Technology



Prof. Dr is the of and Technology. His extensive academic and work experience as Professor, Director, and Deputy has also made his forte strong in administrative functions and pastoral/ committee appointments handling placements, academic council, students and staff exchange, awareness programs on studies abroad and special programs for researchers. He is also a member of professional bodies like IIPR, ISME, AMSI and QCFI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)