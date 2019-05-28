Hapur lynching case: SC asks victims to move trial court for supplementary charge sheet

The Tuesday asked the 2018 Hapur victim to bring to the notice of the trial court the statements of two crucial witnesses recorded by a

The trial court will decide the plea seeking direction to the police to file a supplementary charge sheet in view of the statements recorded by two brothers of the deceased Qasim Qureishi, said a vacation bench of and Justice

While declining to direct trial court to ask the to file supplementary charge sheet in the case, the bench allowed the petitioners -- and -- to bring the statements of the two brothers, and Nadeem, to the notice of the Hapur trial court.

and recorded their testimonies on May 15 before the Chief under section 164 (judicially admissible statements recorded before judicial magistrate) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

and 45-year-old Qureishi were assaulted at Hapur on June 18 last year by a mob of alleged cow vigilantes. While survived, Qureishi succumbed to his injuries.

Vrinda Grover, appearing for the victims, said that the statements of the two witnesses have been recorded by the and the be directed to file a supplementary charge sheet to bring them on the records of the trial court.

Senior advocates V Shekhar and Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the state government, said that since the statements of the witnesses have already been recorded, the plea be disposed of. However, the plea was declined by the court.

The top court was hearing two separate petitions filed by Samiuddin, the survivor of the alleged mob lynching, and Mehtab, son of deceased Qureishi.

The government had earlier informed the apex court that it had filed a fresh status report on investigation in the Hapur case.

The court had on April 8 asked the to file a status report of the investigation in the case in which a person was killed and another brutally assaulted in the name of cow in June last year.

The apex court on September 5 last year directed the of Police (IGP) of range to supervise the investigation in the Hapur case.

Earlier, had sought setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure "an impartial, competent and fair investigation" into "the barbaric incident of mob lynching on June 18 last year in Hapur district of

The plea had alleged that Samiuddin and Qasim, both belonging to the minority community, were targeted and mercilessly assaulted by a mob of the majority community from the neighbouring village, in the name of cow

It had further sought a direction to the to compensate the victim for his medical treatment. It had said Qasim had died as a consequence of the lethal mob lynching, while Samiuddin survived the attempt on his life but suffered multiple fractures, wounds and injuries.

