Dagar assumes command of Air Force Station, Avadi

Air Commodore DS Dagar has assumed Command of Air Force Station Avadi here from July 1.

He replaces Air Commodore J Rajendra, a Defence release here said.

A Law and Science graduate from Delhi University, Dagar was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1986.

He has held many appointments at senior level, including Member of the Air Force Pay Commission Cell at the Directorate of Finance at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), it said.

"Prior to taking over the command of this station, the Air Officer held the post of Air Commodore Air Veterans at DAV (Air HQ), New Delhi," it added.

