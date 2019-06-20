Subex partners wirth Town of Florence, Arizona to establish IoT security Lab

announced partnership with the Town of Florence, to establish an IoT security lab in The lab is an extension of the ongoing work that is undertaking in securing the critical of the Town of

The lab will serve to raise awareness on cybersecurity issues for citizens of Florence, lawmakers, businesses and other stakeholders. The lab is comprised of physical and virtual devices, connected networks and systems, and subsystems that raise awareness of various aspects of cybersecurity.

It will also enable decisionmakers, students and city officials to get first-hand experience in these matters and help them use that learning and awareness to promote cybersecurity. The lab will evolve to reflect changes in the threat environment, security practices and strategies, device architecture and network changes and more to stay relevant to all stakeholders.

Through an earlier agreement, is already providing end-to-end cybersecurity to the Town of to detect, repel and remediate advanced threats to its most When Florence deploys its smart cities technologies, Subex will continue to be the cybersecurity partner of choice for all projects coming under the plan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)