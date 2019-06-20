Dailyhunt acquires LocalPlay for undisclosed sum

and local language content discovery application Thursday announced acquisition of content platform Local Play for an undisclosed sum.

Bengaluru-based said the acquisition underscores its aggressive strategy of attracting new users, residing in the tier I, III and IV Indian cities and towns, who are always hungry to stay updated on all the latest happenings.

content is consumed by people that are located within a well-defined area, generally on the scale of a street, neighbourhood, community or city.

"We saw the need of hyperlocal content is still largely untapped despite the presence of a host of traditional and new age content platforms in India," Founder said.

"The latest acquisition of is a part of our strategic focus to penetrate the next billion users of and build deep sustainable moats around our business and will position us even better as the go-to destination for local language content in India," he added.

Gupta said Dailyhunt will further scale up and produce five million pieces of hyperlocal content annually, available exclusively on Dailyhunt.

Dailyhunt's investors include Matrix Partners India, Sequoia, Omidyar Network, Falcon Edge and Bytedance.

