Daimler India gets its first BS-VI certificate for tractor model 5528TT

(DICV) has said it has received its first BS-VI readiness certification with heavy-duty tractor trailer model, 5528TT.

The 5528TT, which is targeted at applications like cement, bulkers, steel coils, tankers and other heavy load transportation, received homologation certificate from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), DICV said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, DICV Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said,"at DICV, we fully utilise our know-how and experience from Daimler's global platforms for BS VI. Furthermore, our in-house R&D centre gives us the advantage in customising platforms for local duty cycle and usage patterns."



The BharatBenz BS-VI engine and after-treatment system are built on the SCR (selective catalytic reduction) based technology which the brand pioneered since introduction of BS-IV in 2017, it added.

"Similar to BS IV, BharatBenz will lead the way with the introduction of BS VI. We will further challenge our own leadership position in fuel efficiency with our BS VI trucks towards new benchmark. We are proud to receive the BS VI readiness certification for BharatBenz 5528TT model," Arya said.