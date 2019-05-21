JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Two of a family killed in accident in UP
Business Standard

Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross join comedy 'Covers'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to star in comedy "Covers".

According to Variety, the film is set in the music scene in Hollywood.

Nisha Ganatra is directing the movie from a screenplay by Flora Greeson.

Focus Features and Working Title Films are producing the project.

"Together Dakota and Tracee are an undeniable force of comedic talent, and along with our friends at Working Title and our director Nisha, we can't wait to see them go head to head on this new project," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 12:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements