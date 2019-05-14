Dalmia Bharat Group Commissions India's Most Advanced Monolithic Refractory Production Line in Katni (MP) India

/ -- Seven (a JV between the Bharat Group and Seven Refractories of Europe) and part of the Group's business, today announced the launch of a new Monolithics production line at its 7 acres facility in Katni, Seven is a leading supplier of monolithics in The new production line is the 'first-of-its-kind' in and equipped to manufacture a wide range of advanced monolithic refractories. With an enhanced capacity of 45000 MT per annum, the expansion will help meet the rising demand of high grade products from Iron & and producers in

The production line features high level of automation which enables precision dosing of several raw materials for efficient production of high-grade The line allows for faster production cycles with minimal human intervention making it the most advanced monolithics refractory production line which ensures highest standards of technology and quality.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sameer Nagpal, - Refractory Business, said, " is committed to bringing the best in global technology to Indian and manufacturers. The new development not only addresses the increasing demand for production in India but also fulfills our commitment to continued technological investment as our Country ramps up its infrastructural growth."



Commenting on the association between and Seven Refractories, Erik Zobec, Group CEO, Seven Refractories stated, "We are excited to be a part of India's growth story. Our collaboration with Dalmia Bharat Group is growing day after day and with this advancement, we look forward to give Indian customers best of quality, technology, service and flexibility. An innovative and reliable refractories partner is now available at their doorstep."Aboutis a joint-venture between Dalmia Bharat Group and Seven Refractories of Europe, for manufacturing advanced Monolithics in India. blends Dalmia Bharat Refractory Business' deep local operational know-how with cutting edge technical expertise and unparalleled product range of Monolithics from Seven Refractories for large variety of applications including iron and steel, cement, aluminum, petrochemicals etc.

Dalmia Bharat Group (www.dalmiabharat.com) is a in India's core since 1939. With a turnover of over 10,000 crore it has a leadership position in Cement, Sugar, Refractories. A in specialty cements and the country's largest of slag cement, Dalmia Bharat is the world's company. And a in Sustainability best practices set to global benchmarks. In generic sugar, the group caters to several marquee brands. It has an enduring and growing customer base in refractories.

