CPWD asks officials to shoot videos of its infra projects, explain importance with voice-over

The has directed its officials to make short videos of some of the projects it has completed, with a voice-over explaining the significance of the "iconic buildings".

The agency has written to senior officials, asking them to provide videos of such projects across the country by May 25, a CPWD said Tuesday.

It has listed some of projects it completed in the recent past such as Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in New Delhi; in Dandi; and in

Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, a memorial of former Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was inaugurated on on December 25 last year.

CPWD also stated that the videos of these completed iconic projects should be of 3-5 minutes with voice-over providing information them.

CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, is the largest construction agency of the central government.

It looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders and also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)