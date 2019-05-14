SP-BSP-RLD alliance predicts 'bad days' for BJP after results

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance on Tuesday predicted "bad days" for the after the election results on May 23, claiming that even the foundation of the saffron party would not be visible because of the "alliance storm".

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's district, said: "From May 23, the bad days of the BJP, and BJP will start."



Preparations will also start for Minister Yogi Adityanath's return to Gorakhpur mutt, said at the rally that was also attended by

"Ever since the BJP has got an inkling of the results, its leaders have lost their sleep. The pale and long-drawn faces of their leaders clearly indicate that the BJP and the are going out of power," said. "The theatrics and rhetorics of the BJP will not serve any purpose."



Yadav, meanwhile, said the alliance would get massive support all over.

"A change will be brought in the Even the foundation of the BJP will not be visible because of the alliance storm that is sweeping the state," Yadav said. "The 'josh' (energy) is absent in the BJP rallies.... Perhaps those who raised the slogans have gone in search of good days."



The said the BJP might have failed to make the country clean under the Swachh Bharat scheme, but he claimed that the people had cleansed the state of the saffron party.

Along with the BJP in the country, Yadav said the accounts of Adityanath would also have to be settled.

Mayawati alleged that the BJP has stooped to a very-low level by for breaking the alliance by spreading confusion and warned that every trick in this regard would fail.

"After seeing the bad response at public meetings in Uttar Pradesh, they (BJP) have started speaking inconsequential things about the BSP-SP alliance out of despair," the BSP said.

Stressing that the alliance would take rest only when the BJP is removed from power in the state, Mayawati claimed that the surging crowd in its rallies was a clear indication that the saffron party was going out of power.

The BSP blamed the for the BJP's rise to power, both at the Centre and in different states. She said things would have been different had the then governments worked "honestly and with dedication".

Mayawati said exploitation and atrocities had increased under the "dictatorial and arrogant" BJP government.

