Dam breach: Cong wants culpable homicide case against Sena

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar Wednesday demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against a Shiv Sena MLA's firm, which constructed Tiware dam that got breached and claimed the lives of at least 11 persons so far.

The Tiware dam in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri developed a breach late Tuesday night, which caused a flood- like situation in seven downstream villages. Twenty three persons are feared dead and bodies of 11 have been recovered so far.

"The dam was constructed 19 years ago by Khemraj, the firm run by Shiv Sena MLA Sadanand Chavan," Wadettiwar said in a press conference.

"The fact that the dam developed cracks in less than two decades and breached resulting in a loss of innocent lives shows that the work was mired in corruption and irregularities," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said that last year locals had complained to the district administration that the dam had developed cracks.

"This year, the dam was repaired and still there was a breach. Why were the complaints of locals not taken seriously?" he asked.

Wadettiwar said the loss of lives was due to the government's apathy and negligence, and demanded resignation of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.

"The minister only knows how to breach other political parties, but doesn't know how to prevent breach of dams," he alleged.

The Congress leader also demanded that a case under IPC section 302 (murder) be filed against the government since the problem in the dam was brought to the notice of the administration, but no action was taken.

There are reports that Dhamna dam in Shelud in Jalna district has developed cracks, he said adding that the government should take quick action.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)