People of Raj should get good returns in Budget for giving mandate to BJP in LS polls:Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Wednesday said people of the state gave a massive mandate to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and they should get good returns in the Union Budget to be tabled on July 5.

He said the state would cooperate with the Centre in its steps taken for the welfare of people.

"This will be the government's first Budget. People of the state gave a massive mandate (to BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections and they should get good returns for it," Pilot told reporters here.

When asked to comment on the results of panchayat samiti and zila parishad bypolls announced on Tuesday, the Pradesh Congress Committee president said it shows that people have reposed faith in Congress party's ideology.

"This is the result of the efforts and hard work of Congress workers. People have reposed their faith in Congress party and this is a good for the party," he said.

The Congress won majority of seats in panchayat samiti and zila parishad bypolls held in the state on June 30.

