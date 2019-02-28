Dangerous to pass off superstitious beliefs as science: Basu

Science and Thursday cautioned against the spread of superstitious beliefs and attempts to pass them off as science.

Inaugurating the 26th State Science and here, said claims of plastic surgery of Ganesha or test tube baby of Gandhari in Mahabharata were passed off as science by some people, which is a matter of regret.

Basu, also the minister, said such beliefs are nothing but pseudo-science and science meets could play a big role in countering it.

said the government is working on encouraging scientific way of thinking in every corner of the state by organising science fairs and meets at the local level.

"As part of the effort to spread scientific temperament we have already hosted three regional science and technology meets where around 1,300 research papers were submitted," he said.

Of these, 160 research papers were chosen which would be taken up at the two-day science and beginning February 28 at Science City here.

A of the organisers said there will be panel discussion on different issues with a thrust on applied research in different disciplines.

"Our objective is to encourage scientific research and 15 invited guests will deliver lectures as mentors on the two days," he said.

Prof Dhrubajyoti Mukhopadhyay, renowned geologist, delivered the keynote lecture 'Infant Earth' on the first day of science

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)