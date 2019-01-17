Mamata pays tribute to Jyoti Basu on 8th death anniversary

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday paid tribute to former chief minister of the state Jyoti Basu on his eighth death anniversary.
Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on January 17, 2010.
Basu had served as the chief minister of the state from 1977 to 2000.
"Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
Born on July 8, 1914, Basu had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal.
