JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kerala HC sets aside election of Karatt Abdul Razak in 2016 assembly polls

Over half of wild coffee species threatened with extinction: Study
Business Standard

Mamata pays tribute to Jyoti Basu on 8th death anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday paid tribute to former chief minister of the state Jyoti Basu on his eighth death anniversary.

Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on January 17, 2010.

Basu had served as the chief minister of the state from 1977 to 2000.

"Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Born on July 8, 1914, Basu had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements