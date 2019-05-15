Daniel Craig expected to return to 'Bond 25' sets 'within the week': report

Daniel Craig, who was injured on the sets of " 25", is reportedly expected to resume shooting on the "within the week".

The new James hit another roadblock after Craig fell while sprinting on the film's sets in last week and was flown to the US for X-rays.

The shooting, which was scheduled to take place at London's legendary Pinewood Studios, was suspended till further notice.

According to The Sun, the will be able to resume production while being careful not to aggravate the injury.

Citing an unnamed source, the publication stated that Craig's injury was not as bad as initially feared.

"Things were deemed to be a disaster at first. But the injury is not as severe as believed, and he will be able to while not over-exerting his ankle. He will be back on set within the week," the source told The Sun.

The new film in the franchise has had a tumultuous journey.

It was previously set to be directed by with a release date of November 8, 2019.

After Boyle dropped out of the project over "creative differences", along with frequent collaborator, John Hodge, the film's release date was moved to February 14, 2020.

is now attached as director, with hired by to pen a new script. and have already drafted a version of the script but it is being reported that the studio is unhappy with their story.

Recently, "Fleabag" came on board the movie to "polish" the script of The release of the film was recently pushed back to April 8, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)