Woman Naxal carrying her baby in arms surrenders in C'garh

A woman Naxal, who delivered a child last week, surrendered in district of on Wednesday, carrying the baby in her arms, police said.

The was carrying Rs 1 lakh cash reward on her head, police said.

"The cadre, identified as Sunita alias Hungi Kattam (30), a member of (local organisation squad) under north Bastar division of Maoists, was left in Chilparas village under station area in by her husband and colleagues ahead of her delivery," of Police K L told

"She gave birth to a child last week and the condition of her newborn was reported to be weak," he said.

According to the official, when a police team was carrying out a in Chilparas area on May 12, Kattam came to them and expressed her willingness to join the mainstream, he said.

Accordingly, she surrendered before senior police officials in Kanker on Wednesday, he added.

"Her child is being treated and kept under observation in Kanker district hospital," he said.

As per the preliminary information, Kattam, a native of Chintalnar area in district, had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2014 and then worked as member in Bijapur, he said.

In 2015, she was shifted as a member of in Kanker and carried a 12 bore gun along with her, said.

Last year, she married with Munna Mandavi, a native of Kistaram in Sukma, who is active as a member of military platoon no. 17 under Kiskodo Area Committee of Maoists, he added.

Kattam was allegedly involved in an encounter between security forces and ultras in March last year in Tadoki area of Kanker, in which a BSF commandant and a were killed. She was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, said.

She was given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000, he said, adding that she will be provided facilities under the 'surrender and rehabilitation policy' instituted of the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)