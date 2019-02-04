Datamatics Wins the Rail Analysis India Awards 2019 for Automated Fare Collection Technology

/ -- Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that it has won the Rail Analysis Award 2019 in IT Solutions category for its system. Automated Fare Collection, popularly known as AFC, helps in the collection of components that automates the ticketing system of a - an automated version of manual fare collection.

Rail Analysis Awards 2019 honours the companies, professionals and individuals, who have demonstrated their creativity, innovative solutions, excellence and expertise in the railway and metro sector. They follow a two-step process including validating, scrutinising and tabulating all the applications followed by voting the shortlisted application by other nominees for each award.

(AFC) has been a key focus area for and over the last 15 years, the company has been instrumental in successfully executing over 25 marquee projects in the tier 1 metropolitan cities across the globe. The current project in for Project included design, supply, installation and end-to-end testing of the AFC system. The first phase of this project has already gone live with 8 stations. This is the fastest rolled-out AFC system in India till date.

Sanjeev Subhedar, - Engineering Solutions, Global Services Ltd. said, "With the continued urbanization and growth of Smart cities the demand for seamless is growing globally and especially in growing economies like India. Automatic Fare Collection is the key enabler for smart transit and it is growing rapidly. Datamatics is well positioned in this space, being the only Indian company to have highly evolved AFC solution that supports Open Loop/Stored Value as well as QR code, Mobile and NFC based ticketing. We are proud to be recognized by the Rail Analysis India."



About Datamatics Global Services



Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, and Datamatics services over 450 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit https://

Safe Harbour



Some of the statements in this update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, strategies, intentions and beliefs concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry.

Source: Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)