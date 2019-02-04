Trump comments spark Iraqi demands for US exit

Iraqi politicians on Monday hit back at after the said he plans to keep American forces in the country to spy on

In an interview with television, reaffirmed his determination to pull the out of "endless wars" in and but said American troops would stay on in Iraq, partly "to be looking a little bit at Iran".

"We spent a fortune on building this incredible base. We might as well keep it," he said, referring to in that he visited in December.

"If somebody is looking to do nuclear weapons or other things, we're going to know it before they do," he said in the interview aired on Sunday. His comments sparked a new round of demands in for forces to leave the country.

"The Iraqi constitution rejects the use of as a base for hitting or attacking a neighbouring country," said.

Saleh said forces were in the country legally under an agreement between the two countries, but that "any action taken outside this framework is unacceptable".

plays a delicate balancing act between its two main allies, and Tehran, which are bitter enemies.

The US has been leading a coalition to crush the Islamic State group which grabbed swathes of and in 2014, and multiple offensives have since ousted the jihadists from all but a sliver of territory in eastern

Baghdad's position has also been complicated by Trump's shock December decision to pull troops out of neighbouring Syria, prompting pro- factions to step up calls for an accelerated US withdrawal from Iraq.

Sabah al-Saadi, a in the bloc led by influential anti-American Shiite Moqtada Sadr, has proposed a bill demanding a US pullout.

Trump's latest remarks had made passing such a law "a national duty". of parliament Hassan Karim al-Kaabi, also close to Sadr, said they were a "new provocation", weeks after the US sparked outrage in Iraq by visiting US troops at Ain al-Asad without meeting a single Iraqi

Officially, Iraq says there are no American bases on its soil -- only instructors deployed at Iraqi bases.

Kurdish tweeted that the mission of US troops in Iraq was "to help Iraqi security forces against terrorism, not 'watching' others". "We are expecting the to respect Our mutual interests and avoid pushing Iraq into a regional conflict," he said.

has had troops in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator At the height of its fight against insurgents, it had up to 170,000 US troops in the country, before a partial withdrawal starting in late 2011.

