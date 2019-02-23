JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trump sets up abortion obstacles, barring clinic referrals

Xi writes letter to Trump, hopes for mutually beneficial bilateral trade pact
Business Standard

David Oyelowo joins 'Peter Rabbit' sequel

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Critically-acclaimed actor David Oyelowo has joined Sony Pictures' "Peter Rabbit 2", the live-action sequel to the 2018 hit.

Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson are returning from the first film along with James Corden in the voice of the naughty Peter Rabbit, reported Variety.

Will Gluck, who directed the first part, is back at the helm.

He is also is also producing through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner, along with Animal Logic's Zareh Nalbandian.

The screenplay is penned by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh.

"Peter Rabbit 2" will hit the theatres on February 7 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements