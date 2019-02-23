David Oyelowo joins 'Peter Rabbit' sequel

-
Critically-acclaimed actor David Oyelowo has joined Sony Pictures' "Peter Rabbit 2", the live-action sequel to the 2018 hit.
Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson are returning from the first film along with James Corden in the voice of the naughty Peter Rabbit, reported Variety.
Will Gluck, who directed the first part, is back at the helm.
He is also is also producing through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner, along with Animal Logic's Zareh Nalbandian.
The screenplay is penned by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh.
"Peter Rabbit 2" will hit the theatres on February 7 next year.
