David Tennant, Hayley Atwell join Netflix's 'Criminals'

David Tennant and Hayley Atwell are guest starring in Netflix's police procedural drama "Criminals", with episodes set in France, Germany, UK and Spain.
Actors Youssef Kerkour and Clare-Hope Ashitey are also part of list of artistes who will be appearing the the Britain-set episodes of the show.
French guest stars include Nathalie Baye and Jeremie Renier and from Germany Peter Kurth and Christian Berkel have boarded the show.
Carmen Machi and Inma Cuesta join as Spanish guest stars.
The series takes place exclusively in police interview rooms with three episodes per country being 45-minutes-long.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU