JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mountain Echoes literature festival to celebrate 'many lives and the many stories they hold'
Business Standard

David Tennant, Hayley Atwell join Netflix's 'Criminals'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

David Tennant and Hayley Atwell are guest starring in Netflix's police procedural drama "Criminals", with episodes set in France, Germany, UK and Spain.

Actors Youssef Kerkour and Clare-Hope Ashitey are also part of list of artistes who will be appearing the the Britain-set episodes of the show.

French guest stars include Nathalie Baye and Jeremie Renier and from Germany Peter Kurth and Christian Berkel have boarded the show.

Carmen Machi and Inma Cuesta join as Spanish guest stars.

The series takes place exclusively in police interview rooms with three episodes per country being 45-minutes-long.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU