Odisha to have three more cyber police stations: DGP

With rise in number of cyber crimes across the state, the has decided to set up three more cyber police stations including one in the state capital, DGP R P Sharma said on Monday.

At present there are four cyber police station in Odisha at Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

"There has been increase in the cyber crime cases in the state. Three more cyber police stations will set at Bhubaneswar, Jeypore and Balasore," Sharma said while addressing a three-day training programme of the cyber investigating officers here.

sources said while 120 cyber cases were registered in the state in 2013, the number increased to 868 in 2018.

The DGP said the number of investigating officers will also be increased.

Sharma said while the state capital will get a new cyber crime police station within a month, has also been planning to set up a cybercrime laboratory for helping officers to undertake investigation using technology.

While petty offences like mobile thefts to be investigated at general police stations, the cyber police stations will deal with serious crimes like financial frauds and cyber crime involving women and children.

