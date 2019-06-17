Kenya tests woman for Ebola, as Congo, Uganda fight outbreak

Kenyan doctors are testing a hospital patient in western who has Ebola-like symptoms, as is struggling to control the outbreak and has reported two deaths from the deadly hemorrhagic

The female patient in is in isolation at where staff took precautions to ensure minimal contact, said in a statement.

The patient had visited her spouse at the Uganda- border and three other family members are also under observation, according to Kenyan media.

Results from the test are expected in 12 to 24 hours. If confirmed as Ebola, it would be Kenya's first ever case of the virus and represent a worrying spread of the from

Kenya's downplayed the threat Monday.

"The rapid surveillance and response team, which has been sent to examine the patient who is in stable condition, has confirmed that she does not fit the case definition of Allow me to repeat to Kenyans that the patient does not meet the case definition of Ebola," said Sicily Kariuki, while touring the to see how arriving passengers are screened for symptoms of

"Precautionary measures have, however, been put in place including isolation of the patient and submission of blood samples ... for testing," she said.

"The result of the same are expected by 4 p.m. this evening (Kenya time)."



last week reported two deaths from that had spread from where the current outbreak has caused more than 1,400 deaths since August last year.

Kenya has never experienced an outbreak and some Kenyan doctors have expressed concern about the country's preparedness to manage the deadly virus.

