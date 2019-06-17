Several people got a new lease of life after receiving organs of a 56-year-old woman, including her heart that was sent to a hospital in south for transplant for a man, through a green corridor from Noida, officials said Monday.

The woman, from Ghaziabad, had suffered a in an accident and was declared brain dead despite best efforts by doctors at a private hospital in Sunday, a of the hospital said.

"After getting consent of the family, the harvested organs -- heart, liver, two kidneys and cornea -- were sent to multiple patients at different hospitals in Delhi- The heart was sent to Max Hopital, Saket and a green corridor was facilitated by traffic police authorities of both the cities," a of Healthcare group said.

The woman had died at Hospital in

The distance of 28 km between the two facilities was covered in just 21 minutes, a of the hospital group said, adding that the heart reached around 10 pm.

"One of the kidneys of the woman and the liver were retained by Hospital, The second kidney was sent to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh in north west Delhi, but no green corridor was needed for that," the added.

The corneas were sent to Shroff Eye Centre, the hospital said.

Authorities at said the recipient of the heart was a 28-year-old man, who had undergone an unsuccessful two months ago.

"The green corridor was facilitated last night and the took two-and-a-half hours," a group said.

The patient had a swollen heart because of caused due to The patient had earlier undergone to fix this condition which remained unsuccessful, the hospital said.

"The patient is stable and under observation", said Kewal Krishan, and Ventricular Assist Devices, Principal Consultant- CTVS, Speciality Hospital Saket.

Hospital authorities at Fortis said the donations were done as per the norms of the (NOTTO).

