Deadly car bombing near anti-IS base in east Syria: US-backed force

A car bomb Thursday killed and fighters from a US-backed force battling the Islamic State group in east Syria, the Kurdish-led alliance said, with a monitor putting the death toll at 20.

A for the Syrian (SDF) said the attack killed mostly oil workers, as well as fighters in the village of close to an acting as a base for the anti-IS force.

Jihadist "cells are trying to stop our progress," told AFP. The Britain-based for Human Rights said 14 and six conscripts died after "the car bomb was detonated remotely".

The fighters were escorting the workers in vehicles from the Omar oil field, the monitor said.

The are fighting to expel the jihadists from the last shred of their "caliphate" in the village of Baghouz, some 100 km (60 miles) south along the

The took control of the Omar in October 2017, and have turned it into their main base in the area.

IS seized large swathes of and neighbouring in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" there, but have since lost all but the holdout to various offensives.

