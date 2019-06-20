'Dear White People' season 3 premiere date announced

The third season of satirical series "Dear White People" is set to start streaming from August 2, has announced.

The streaming service timed the in celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the June 19, 1865 abolition of slavery in Texas, reported Deadline.

Based on Justin Simien's acclaimed debut indie feature, the show is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white university where racial tensions simmer below the surface.

It revolves around a group of Winchester University's students of colour as they deal with a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness and activism in the millennial age.

The cast includes Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Marque Richardson, and

