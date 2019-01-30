JUST IN
HP: Dalhousie, Kufri receive fresh snowfall; MeT forecasts more snow

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Tourist spots Dalhousie and Kufri in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a fresh bout of snowfall Wednesday even as the meteorological department has forecast heavy rain and snow in the high and mid-hills of the state.

Dalhousie in Chamba district witnessed 4 cm snowfall, while Kufri in Shimla district experienced light snowfall, said Manmohan Singh, Director MeT centre Shimla.

Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district received 1.4 cm snowfall, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the high and mid-hills and thundershowers in the low-hills and plains of the state from January 30 to February 1 and again on February 4.

The weather will mainly remain dry in the state on February 2 and 3, Singh said, adding that some places in the high hills might witness rain and snowfall on February 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, Manali in Kullu district continued to shiver below sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday.

The resort town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 14 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that the minimum temperature recorded at Kalpa in another tribal district of Kinnaur was minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie, Solan, Shimla, Kufri and Palampur were 1.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added.

