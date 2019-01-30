5 migrants dead, over 130 missing after 2 boats capsize off Djibouti coast

At least five migrants were killed and 130 are missing after two boats overturned off the coast of Djibouti, the (IOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"More than 130 migrants went missing on Tuesday morning off the coast of after two boats capsized. The tragedy occurred off Godoria, a locality in the Obock region of northeast Djibouti," the statement reads.

The local gendarmerie found two survivors and bodies of three people after arriving on the site upon alerts by the locals.

Eyewitnesses said that the vessel capsized half an hour after the departure, according to the IOM.

The search and rescue operation is underway.

