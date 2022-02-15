Debashis Mitra takes over as ICAI President; Aniket Sunil Talati becomes VP

-
-
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday said Debashis Mitra has been elected as its President for the 2022-23 term.
Aniket Sunil Talati has been elected as Vice President of the institute, which has more than 340,000 members and over 700,000 students, according to a release.
They took charge on Saturday.
Mitra, who is serving his third term in ICAI Council, has been in the accounting profession for more than 34 years. Apart from being a Chartered Accountant, he is also a Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary.
He holds a master's degree in commerce and is also a law graduate as well as a qualified Information Systems Auditor.
"With keen interest in academic research, he is a PhD on the topic 'A Critical Study of Select Indian GAAP, US GAAP & IAS / IFRS'," the release said.
Talati, who has a master's degree in commerce, served as Chairman of Ahmedabad Branch of ICAI for the year 2014-15 and as Secretary, WIRC for the year 2017-18.
Among other positions, he has served as Chairman of Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB), Vice Chairman of CSR Committee and Convenor of Digital Re-Engineering & Learning Directorate of ICAI. He was also Director of ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF).
ICAI is the world's second largest accounting body, as per the release.
