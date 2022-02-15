Paytm logs new record in lending business, strengthens payments leadership

-
ALSO READ
Paytm loss widens 45% to Rs 778 cr in Q3, revenue rises 89%
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Is all well with fintech giant Paytm?
Paytm: Foreign brokerages divided on road ahead for the stock
Paytm in focus again as analysts question CEO on profit, business model
-
One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India's leading digital payments and financial services company, on Tuesday shared its business updates for January, 2022. The company has witnessed accelerated growth in its lending business, while it further deepens its leadership in the offline payments segment, which has resulted in the highest ever growth in Monthly Transacting Users and continued growth in its GMV.
Paytm spokesperson said, "Paytm is witnessing a broad growth across our platform as we continue to register increased adoption of our lending products, Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), merchant loans and personal loans. We are also continuously expanding our offline payments business, with more devices being deployed across the country. Our efforts are seen in the trust our consumers and merchants place in us, as we see record user engagement on the platform."
Lending witnesses accelerated adoption: Number of loans disbursed through the platform grew 331 per cent y-o-y to 1.9 million loans in Jan 2022, while the value of loans disbursed was Rs 921 crore, an increase of 334 per cent y-o-y. The business saw increased adoption of our lending products, despite some temporary impact of Omicron over a short period of time on merchant lending disbursal volumes.
105 per cent y-o-y growth in GMV: GMV processed through the platform during January-22 aggregated to approximately INR 83,481 crore ($11.2 billion).
Records highest-ever user engagement: Average monthly transacting users (MTU) in January 2022 were 68.9 million, growth of 40 per cent Y-o-Y.
Over 2.3 million devices deployed across the country as of the end of January 2022, a measure of offline payments leadership.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU