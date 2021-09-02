PM Modi condoles demise of former RS MP, veteran journalist Chandan Mitra

-
ALSO READ
After losing in Bengal polls Swapan Dasgupta renominated to Rajya Sabha
Japan asks Myanmar to release journalist arrested by security forces
US announces sanctions on Belarus over dissident journalist's detention
Supreme Court quashes FIR against veteran journalist Vinod Dua
SC rejects plea against HC order granting anticipatory bail to journalist
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra and remembered him for his intellect and insights.
The Prime Minister recalled that he had distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also recalled his association with Mitra and shared a photograph of Chandan Mitra and himself together during a school trip in 1972. Dasgupta tweeted, "I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti"
"I lost my closest friend--editor of Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra--this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere and went on to St Stephen's and Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time and shared the excitement of Ayodhya and the saffron wave," he tweeted.
Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra. Mitra was an Indian journalist, former editor and managing director of The Pioneer newspaper in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU