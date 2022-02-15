Indian IT crosses $200-bn revenue mark, hits $227 bn in FY22: Nasscom

The Indian technology industry crossed the $200 billion revenue mark, reaching $227 billion revenue in FY22, witnessing a $30 billion incremental revenue in the year with an overall growth rate of 15.5 per cent. Recording the highest ever growth since 2011 said in its Strategic Review. The industry association is also confident that the industry can achieve the ambitious target of being a $350 billion by FY26 growing at a rate of 11-14 per cent.

The industry added 450,000 new hires in FY22, the highest ever taking the total direct employee base of the industry to 5 million. India has emerged as a global hub for digital talent with over 5 million tech workforce. With 1 out of 3 employees already digitally skilled, the digital tech talent pool is at 1.6 million, growing at a CAGR of 25 per cent. With massive focus on reskilling and upskilling, the Indian tech industry reskilled approximately 280,000 employees in FY22. With over 36 per cent of women employees, the Indian tech industry is one of the largest private-sector women employer in India with over 1.8 million women in the workforce.

Rekha M Menon, chairperson, said, “Fiscal 2022 has been a breakthrough year for the Indian technology industry. We’ve posted solid, broad-based growth, massively increased jobs, and are proud that we continue to be an engine for India’s economic growth, and a beacon for inclusion and diversity. We are excited about the opportunities in the Techade as we enter an era of exponential transformation and technology becomes indispensable to progress. We remain committed to catalysing the trillion-dollar digital economy with our focus on talent, technology, collaboration, and innovation.”

According to the Tech CEO Survey 2022, over 70 per cent CXOs believe that FY23 is poised to be another growth year for the industry. The current demand trends on technology spending and economic growth point to a positive outlook on technology spending and hiring.

The Indian technology industry has emerged as a digital tech hotbed with 30-32 per cent revenues emanating from the digital stream and over 66 per cent of deals largely digital. The industry also undertook over 290 M&As with their primary focus as digital.

India continues to be the third largest start-up hub in the world with over 25,000+ tech start-ups and witnessing 42 new unicorns and 11 IPOs in the year 2021. Over 2250 tech start-ups were founded in 2021 and a total highest-ever funding of $24 billion was raised in 2021. The industry also witnessed maturity in the software products segment with the presence of over 2000 software product and 1000 SaaS in India. Indian SaaS-based also secured $4.5 billion funding in 2021.

With a massive focus on IP Creation, India ranked 46th in Global Innovation Index. The tech industry filed over 138K tech patents in India during 2015-2021 and increased its investments in R&D by nearly 1.5X across the spectrum. Indian Tech industry has emerged as the leader in seamlessly transforming to hybrid work models. With over 70 per cent of tech organizations looking at adopting hybrid work models, industry has set global standards on Virtual screening, recruitment, onboarding, and training making it a business-as-usual norm.

Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, said, “2021 has been a great run for the year with our combined revenue crossing $200 billion. While exports did play a large part in this growth, domestic market emerged as a great propeller, nearing a total of $50 billion owing to India’s tech adoption with public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI and CoWIN playing a large part in delivering citizen services. FY2022 will be a milestone growth year for the industry.”