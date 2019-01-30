Deer meat seized, two persons arrested

Forest department officials arrested two persons in Palamau district after deer meat was recovered from their possession, an officer said Wednesday.
Based on a tip-off, the officials conducted raid at a house in Khokhma village on Tuesday evening and recovered 3.5 kg of deer meat and head of a deer, said a Forest officer of Patan Forest Range, Pancham Dubey.
Dubey said two persons identified as Kail Bhuiyan and Munna Bhuiyan were arrested in this connection.
Both the accused were produced before a local court here Wednesday which send them to 14-days judicial custody.
