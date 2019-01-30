JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AP minister seeks clearance of pending Rs 1,673 cr under MGNREGA from Centre

Country's independence must be preserved from Savarkar's
Business Standard

Deer meat seized, two persons arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Medininagar (Jharkhand) 

Forest department officials arrested two persons in Palamau district after deer meat was recovered from their possession, an officer said Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the officials conducted raid at a house in Khokhma village on Tuesday evening and recovered 3.5 kg of deer meat and head of a deer, said a Forest officer of Patan Forest Range, Pancham Dubey.

Dubey said two persons identified as Kail Bhuiyan and Munna Bhuiyan were arrested in this connection.

Both the accused were produced before a local court here Wednesday which send them to 14-days judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements