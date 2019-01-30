Deer meat seized, two persons arrested

Forest department officials arrested two persons in district after deer meat was recovered from their possession, an said Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the officials conducted raid at a house in Khokhma village on Tuesday evening and recovered 3.5 kg of deer meat and of a deer, said a of Patan Forest Range, Pancham Dubey.

Dubey said two persons identified as Bhuiyan and Munna Bhuiyan were arrested in this connection.

Both the accused were produced before a local court here Wednesday which send them to 14-days judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)