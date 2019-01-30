Haryana Hammers beat Delhi Sultans, to meet Punjab Royals in PWL final

In a repeat of last season, Hammers will take on Punjab Royals in the (PWL) final following their 6-3 win over Sultans here on Wednesday.

Local boy clinched the men's 65kg category bout against of 9-3 to give the last year's finalists an unbeatable 5-2 lead over Sultans with two bouts remaining.

hit the final nail in Delhi's coffin after Ravi Kumar, Kiran, and won four off the six bouts played.

added one more win in Haryana's kitty when he got the better of Sanjeet Kundu 5-0 in the men's 86kg category after Sakshi Malik pulled one back for the Sultans beating 6-2 in women's 62kg category.

Earlier, World U23 Championships silver medallist put the Hammers ahead winning the men's 57kg bout against Pankaj 7-1 which included a beautiful four-point takedown in the first round.

The 2018 CWG bronze medallist Kiran, showing tactical superiority, made it 2-0 in Haryana's favour defeating the 2018 European U23 champion of 6-1 in the women's 76kg category.

The Russian national champion Khetik Tsabolov made it 1-2 for Delhi Sultans defeating Hammers' 2017 Commonwealth Championships silver medallist 9-0 in the men's 74kg category.

The world junior champion of gave Haryana Hammers a healthy 3-1 lead, getting the better of Delhi Sultans' 11-2 in what turned out to be a one-sided encounter in the women's 57kg category.

took the Hammers one more step closer to winning the tie by clinching the men's 125kg superheavyweight bout against Satender Malik of Delhi on technical superiority. Aleksander won the bout 16-0 in 51 seconds.

National champion Pinki of Delhi delayed the inevitable by winning the women's 53kg bout against Haryana's 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Seema 3-1.

