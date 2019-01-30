JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rally by six indigenous political parties against CAB

AP minister seeks clearance of pending Rs 1,673 cr under MGNREGA from Centre
Business Standard

BJP will repeat 2014 election performance in 2019 polls: Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday predicted that the upcoming parliamentary elections will see the BJP repeat its performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a meeting of booth chairmen of the party's Awadh unit here, which was also attended by BJP president Amit Shah, Adityanath said, "This is a Kumbh of party workers. The victory flag of the 2017 and 2014 elections will be hoisted in 2019 as well."

State BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said Uttar Pradesh had become backward due to the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party alternatively coming to power in the state.

"After the BJP came to power, Uttar Pradesh became the focus of national politics," he said.

Pandey claimed that in the 23-party anti-BJP alliance, there are 13 claimants for the prime minister's post.

He said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be a battle between public welfare and the opposition's dynastic politics.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma echoed Pandey's view.

"It will be BJP versus all in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The rival political parties are afraid of the BJP, whose flag is flying high. The BJP is getting support from every section of society," Sharma said.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh co in-charge Govardhan Jhadapia said the rival parties are joining hands as they are worried about their existence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 21:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements