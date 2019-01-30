Rally by six indigenous political parties against CAB

A newly formed political platform comprising of six indigenous political parties of Wednesday organised a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the police attack on at Madhavbari on January 8.

The 'Committee for movement against Citizenship Bill' comprises of representatives from INPT, IPFT (Tipraha), NCT, ST cell of and United Indigenous Peoples Council (TUIPC) and

The protesters burnt an effigy of at the rally



Tripuras royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, was appointed the of the newly formed committee, while Bijoy Hrankhawl, of will be the and Upendra Debbarma, former of Twipra Student Federation the convener.

Addressing a rally of the tribals at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tribal Areas Autonomous Territorial Council (TTAATC), Pradyot Kishore said, "the indigenous people of Tripura would not accept the bill as it would harm their interests. The bill must be scrapped or the movement would continue."



He said 16 MLAs belonging to (AGP), who were ally of BJP in had resigned in protest against the bill.

"But it is surprising that not a single tribal MLA in the assembly in Tripura including the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of BJP in Tripura did not resign to protest against the bill. Those MLAs or the ministers might have forgotten the interests of the indigenous people of the state," he said.

He condemned the police firing at Madhabbari, in West Tripura district on January 8 when members of the Twipra Student Federation (TSF) were protesting in which six students received

