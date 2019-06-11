Defence minister pays respects to Army jawan killed in shelling in J-K

Defence Tuesday paid respects to an Army jawan who was killed in the shelling by the troops along the Line of Control in Poonch, saying his gallant deeds and devotion to duty will never be forgotten.

Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, from Marrar village in Khagaria district of Bihar, is survived by his wife.

Singh laid a wreath on his body at the here.

"I salute India's brave son and soldier, who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation. His gallant deeds and devotion to duty will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with his bereaved family," the tweeted.

Jawed was killed and three others were injured when troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district Monday, officials said.

" was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," a defence PRO said.

