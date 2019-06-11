Defence minister pays respects to Army jawan killed in shelling in J-K

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday paid respects to an Army jawan who was killed in the shelling by the Pakistan troops along the Line of Control in Poonch, saying his gallant deeds and devotion to duty will never be forgotten.
Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, from Marrar village in Khagaria district of Bihar, is survived by his wife.
Singh laid a wreath on his body at the Palam Air Base here.
"I salute India's brave son and soldier, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation. His gallant deeds and devotion to duty will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with his bereaved family," the minister tweeted.
Jawed was killed and three others were injured when Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Monday, officials said.
"Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," a defence PRO said.
