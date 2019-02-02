Defence Minister visits Aurobindo Ashram in Pondy

-
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Aurobindo Ashram here Saturday.
During a brief visit to the union territory, she visited the Aurobindo Ashram, founded by the late spiritual leader, and the Aurobindo International Centre of Education run by the Aurobindo Society, a spokesman of BJP's Puducherry unit told PTI.
The minister later drove to Auroville International Township near here and spent some time at the Matri Mandir, a meditation centre there.
She was accompanied by Puducherry BJP president V Saminathan, MLA, and two legislators-K G Shankar and S Selvaganapathy during her visit to Auroville.
Earlier, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy met Sitharaman at the Aurobindo Ashram.
