Defence tech service provider hacked, company claims Rs 50-cr loss

Critical and classified data of a Noida-based private company, providing technology solutions to the country's defence forces, has been allegedly hacked, leading to theft of confidential information, police said on Monday.
The company, ELCOM Innovations, claimed that the cyber attack has caused it an estimated loss of Rs 50 crore.
An FIR has been lodged in connection with the case at the Sector 39 police station, while an investigation has been launched by the Cyber Cell, a police official said.
"It is, hereby, informed that on account of the hacking of my emails along with the emails of other members of my department, the company has incurred heavy financial losses and irreparable damage to its reputation," a senior executive of the firm alleged in the FIR lodged on Saturday.
"It may also be noted that our company, ELCOM Innovations Private Limited, exclusively deals with the Defence Forces, Para Military Forces and Intelligence Agencies of the country, thereby, having access to critical and classified data," according to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI.
The executive claimed that majority of the hacked emails were of "extremely sensitive" nature and "of substantial financial value", owing to the fact that most of the company's solutions are customised for the agencies served.
"We estimate a financial loss of approximately Rs 50 crore, over and above the loss of goodwill and reputation in the industry," the company official stated.
The company could not be immediately contacted for its response.
According to the police, the FIR has been lodged against an identified accused under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.
The police suspect the role of a company insider in the case, but a detailed investigation is underway, an official privy to the probe said.
