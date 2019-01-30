Deferment of Feb 1 deadline for e-commerce FDI may lead to political repercussions: CAIT

Traders' body CAIT has written to the government opposing any move to extend the February 1, deadline for to comply with FDI rules, as such an action will compel small businesses to launch a national campaign which may have "political repercussions".

The position taken by Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) is in contrast to that of and Walmart-owned Flipkart, who have sought an extension of the February 1, deadline for complying with the revised FDI norms in e-commerce, stating that they need more time to understand the details of the framework.

The government in December barred like and from selling products of companies in which they hold stakes and banned exclusive marketing arrangements that could influence product price.

The policy would be effective from February 2019.

"We would like to mention that if any deferment or extension is given, the small traders -- both offline and online -- will be compelled to resort to a national campaign against any such move and which may also have political repercussions," said in a letter to

The traders' body urged the government not to buckle under any pressure and continue with the implementation of the policy from February 1, 2019, claiming that big players were still lobbying hard for its extension or deferment.

CAIT also suggested to set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the transactions made in the past two years by players and called for stern action against them if found guilty under the law and reiterated its demand to set up a regulatory authority to enforce the policy.

The restrictions imposed on FDI in should also be made applicable to domestic to have a level paying field, it said.

The revised policy on foreign direct investment (FDI) in online retail, issued by the commerce and industry ministry, also said that these firms have to offer or facilities to all its vendors without discrimination.

The revised norms are aimed at protecting the interest of domestic players, who have to face tough competition from having deep pockets from foreign investors, the ministry had said.

