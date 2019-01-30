OYO expands international presence, enters Philippines

-
ALSO READ
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to add 29 hotels with 3,400 rooms in next 3-5 years
OYO expanding international footprint in Philippines: Sources
OYO appoints former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh as CEO India & South Asia
Oyo forays into leisure segment with Palette Resorts
Emerged as one of top 5 hotel chains in China: OYO
-
Hospitality firm OYO Wednesday said it has launched operations in Philippines with over 21 franchised and leased hotels in the country.
Philippines is the 8th market for OYO. Besides India, the firm is also present in China, Malaysia, Nepal, UK, UAE and Indonesia, the company said in a statement.
The hospitality firm has also committed an investment of over USD 50 million over the next few years in Philippines and aims to generate 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities there, it added.
"We believe that by setting foot in the Philippines, we are advancing our vision of strengthening our foothold in Southeast Asia," OYO Hotels and Homes COO Abhinav Sinha said.
From 21 hotels and 500 rooms currently, OYO aims to grow to 20,000 rooms in 10 cities by 2020 while becoming a household name for both local and international travellers visiting Philippines, he added.
"Our growth in the country will be fuelled by a strong local leadership and a team of young hospitality enthusiasts," Sinha said.
OYO currently has over 13,000 franchised or leased hotels and over 3,000 homes as part of its network.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU