Delhi airport receives hoax bomb threat, operations affected for 70 minutes

-
ALSO READ
Immigration servers resume operations at Delhi airport, six flights delayed
Singapore airport named world's best, New Delhi's IGI up 8 notches at 59th
Explained: Why there is no rush for new greenfield airport in Jewar
Ruckus at Delhi airport after Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight gets delayed
The world's best airports of 2019 in pictures, New Delhi's IGI at 59th
-
Delhi international airport received a hoax bomb call on Monday evening that affected its operations for around 70 minutes, officials said.
"A bomb threat call for Terminal 2 was received by Delhi Police at 8.49 pm on Monday," they said.
The departure area was immediately evacuated and all passengers were moved at Gate no 4 at departure level, while arriving passengers were on hold inside aircraft, the officials said.
"After a detailed search operation for about an hour by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), it was found to be a hoax," they said.
The officials mentioned that at 10 pm operational normalcy was restored in departure as well as arrival area of Terminal 2.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU