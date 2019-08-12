Delhi airport receives hoax bomb threat, operations affected for 70 minutes

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indira Gandhi International Airport
FILE PHOTO: New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi international airport received a hoax bomb call on Monday evening that affected its operations for around 70 minutes, officials said.

"A bomb threat call for Terminal 2 was received by Delhi Police at 8.49 pm on Monday," they said.

The departure area was immediately evacuated and all passengers were moved at Gate no 4 at departure level, while arriving passengers were on hold inside aircraft, the officials said.

"After a detailed search operation for about an hour by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), it was found to be a hoax," they said.

The officials mentioned that at 10 pm operational normalcy was restored in departure as well as arrival area of Terminal 2.
First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 23:15 IST

