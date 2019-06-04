Delhi BJP MLA demands apology from Centre for 'Operation Blue Star', defends Bhindranwale

MLA courted controversy on Tuesday after he defended Bhindranwale and his followers and demanded an apology from the Centre for conducting 'Operation Blue Star' in which they were killed.

Bhindranwale, of Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal, was killed along with his armed followers during 'Operation Blue Star' launched by at in June 1984.

He and his followers had occupied Harmandir Sahib and fortified Sikh shrine Akal Takht, from where they were allegedly running militant activities in

Sirsa, a of won the constituency bypoll on a BJP ticket in 2017.

"As far as I know, there is nothing against Bhindranwale except allegations. He and his followers were fighting against the attack on the Gurudwara.

"Let a probe be conducted into 'Operation Blue Star' to come out with facts which have been buried under allegations," Sirsa said at a press conference.

Sirsa, who is the of (DSGMC) said that a delegation will meet the and the Prime Minister this week, to demand formation of a time bound Commission of enquiry and a sitting headed special investigation team for a thorough probe into 'Operation Blue Star'.

"Several innocent people were killed in the operation. Its timing was pre-planned to gain political benefits," Sirsa said.

He also asked government to make public all documents related with the operation to expose the people responsible for the killings of

"It is most unfortunate that even 35 years after the attack on most sacred place of humanity, successive governments at the Centre failed to apologise to the Sikh community," he said demanding an apology from the Centre.

People talk of apology over Jallianwala Bagh tragedy but and all peace loving people feel that the owes an apology for 'Operation Blue Star' which was an attack on a religious shrine and resulted in deaths of "innocent" people, he added.

